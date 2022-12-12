The 2022 Walk the Walls artists have packed up their paint cans and brushes and headed home, leaving Cronulla with a more extensive outdoor gallery of street art that is expected to attract many visitors over summer and beyond.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the three-day festival from December 10-12 had once again shown the value of street art.
"Beautifying public spaces with great street art boosts civic pride, increases feeling of community safety and reduces the incidence of crime such as vandalism and graffiti," he said.
"Walk the Walls has clearly demonstrated that street art transforms spaces for the better and in reducing 'tagging' it saves taxpayers money on endless cleaning while producing a vibrant and exciting streetscape."
The festival was organised by Sutherland Shire Council with a state government grant.
Mr Speakman said the grant allowed local, international and emerging artists to draw on their knowledge and experience to transform public spaces for the enjoyment of the community.
"The NSW Government grant was made under the Graffiti Management Program. Its objectives include preventing and minimising graffiti vandalism and reducing the social, environmental and economic impact of graffiti vandalism," he said.
Mr Speakman said murals from past Walk the Walls festivals in Cronulla and Caringbah had become popular backdrops for many an Instagram post.
"The murals can bring communities together, mark significant moments in time, and inform, inspire and lead people to think in new and different ways about a variety of subjects and issues," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
