Sutherland legal firms join forces to their expertise Advertising Feature

MCW Lawyers promise to offer their clients the right legal advice in a landscape where the law is continually changing. PIcture supplied

We are ready to answer your specific questions and guide you to a positive outcome - Donal Minehan

MCW Lawyers Sutherland and Crawford Ryan Lawyers Miranda have amalgamated under the MCW Lawyers brand.

The amalgamated firms will operate at the MCW offices on President Avenue in Sutherland.

"We are delighted to be uniting our firms and, in turn, bolstering the expertise we offer. The year 2023 is going to be exciting for our team and our clients," director Donal Minehan said.

Fellow director Kylie Holmes said: "The amalgamation aligned so well because our two firms have very similar values and our focus is always on providing quality services that are efficient and cost-effective".

On the move to MCW's offices in Sutherland, Nicole Carroll from Crawford Ryan said: "This is an exciting time for our team, the MCW team and all our clients. It demonstrates that together we can all achieve more".

With a proven record of professionalism and an approachable attitude the legal experts at MCW Law have been achieving positive outcomes for their clients for more than 60 years.

They have earned - and maintain - a solid and enduring reputation in the legal industry and are a foundation member of Austlaw. Directors Donal Minehan, Elizabeth McDonald, Ian Connor, Jonathon Prowse and Kylie Holmes lead a dedicated team of lawyers providing specialist capabilities in a range of legal disciplines.

They can advise on family law, wills and estates, personal injury, business and commercial, insolvency and debt recovery, employment, conveyancing and commercial litigation.

Crawford Ryan are specialists in family law and have experience in conveyancing and wills and estates. Mr Minehan said the right legal advice was crucial in a landscape where the law is continually changing.

"From family law, an insurance claim, employment, property, local government or, business and commercial law, what you knew to be true a year ago - or even a month ago - might not be true today," he said.

"Unfortunately, we often meet people who have been given the wrong or outdated advice.

"At MCW Lawyers incorporating Crawford Ryan we are ready to answer your specific questions and guide you to a positive outcome."