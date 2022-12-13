Our Lady of Mercy College shares vision for a new direction in secondary schools Advertising Feature

At Our Lady of Mercy College the teaching environment is built on personalised learning which honours students' differing interests. Picture supplied

They are creative, innovative and collaborative - Principal Leonie Pearce

Our Lady of Mercy College is the only all-girls Catholic College in the Sutherland Shire with plans to grow from a Year 7 to Year 12 school by 2025.

It is a part of the reimagining of the eastern Shire precinct where Sydney Catholic Schools have taken a new direction in secondary schooling.

All three Colleges: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah and St Aloysius College Cronulla (currently De La Salle College) are future focused and excellence driven as they form one educational community.

With the first Year 11 cohort in 2024, the all-girls' College is at a unique phase of its development and growth.

College Principal Leonie Pearce said the goal is to empower each young person in their care as a person of faith "knowing all are made in the image and likeness of God".

The College's teaching environment is built on personalised learning with the aim of empowering students to take charge of their own learning while honouring their differing interests, abilities, career aspirations and goals for a contemporary world.



The recently introduced Independent Studies Course for Year 10 has enabled students to explore areas of genuine interest including Equine Studies and Forensic Science, with the ability to gain micro credentialing in these courses.

"Our students experience deep and real world learning, allowing them to explore the ideas of others in order to promote critical thinking," Mrs Pearce said. "Year 8 students recently completed an exploration of entrepreneurship which led to the wonderful Christmas Fair, where enterprising students displayed their creativity and entrepreneurial skills."



Learning is student centred and caters for the academic and social development of students, building the capacity and self-belief to experiment, invent, innovate and find solutions to real world problems.

As the College grows and caters for Years 11 and 12, with highly qualified and experienced staff, students are assured of a comprehensive offering of subjects across the curriculum.

"Ultimately our graduates are young women empowered with an intellect instilled with autonomy and a deep, lifelong love of learning," Mrs Pearce said.