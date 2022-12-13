They are creative, innovative and collaborative- Principal Leonie Pearce
Our Lady of Mercy College is the only all-girls Catholic College in the Sutherland Shire with plans to grow from a Year 7 to Year 12 school by 2025.
It is a part of the reimagining of the eastern Shire precinct where Sydney Catholic Schools have taken a new direction in secondary schooling.
All three Colleges: Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah and St Aloysius College Cronulla (currently De La Salle College) are future focused and excellence driven as they form one educational community.
With the first Year 11 cohort in 2024, the all-girls' College is at a unique phase of its development and growth.
College Principal Leonie Pearce said the goal is to empower each young person in their care as a person of faith "knowing all are made in the image and likeness of God".
The College's teaching environment is built on personalised learning with the aim of empowering students to take charge of their own learning while honouring their differing interests, abilities, career aspirations and goals for a contemporary world.
The recently introduced Independent Studies Course for Year 10 has enabled students to explore areas of genuine interest including Equine Studies and Forensic Science, with the ability to gain micro credentialing in these courses.
"Our students experience deep and real world learning, allowing them to explore the ideas of others in order to promote critical thinking," Mrs Pearce said. "Year 8 students recently completed an exploration of entrepreneurship which led to the wonderful Christmas Fair, where enterprising students displayed their creativity and entrepreneurial skills."
Learning is student centred and caters for the academic and social development of students, building the capacity and self-belief to experiment, invent, innovate and find solutions to real world problems.
As the College grows and caters for Years 11 and 12, with highly qualified and experienced staff, students are assured of a comprehensive offering of subjects across the curriculum.
"Ultimately our graduates are young women empowered with an intellect instilled with autonomy and a deep, lifelong love of learning," Mrs Pearce said.
"They are creative, innovative and collaborative while flourishing in a complex world, addressing global challenges with justice and compassion."
When we work in partnership with parents ... we make the greatest difference
Founded in 1958 by the De La Salle Brothers, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah sits within the Eastern precinct of the Sutherland Shire.
Recently it was announced that the college was growing to include Years 11 and 12, making De La Salle the only 7-12 all boys school in the Sutherland Shire.
The transformation should be complete by 2025.
Principal Peter Buxton said: "Boys' education is our specialty and we are absolute experts in this field. My staff are very dedicated and proud of their profession and take seriously their responsibility of educating our young men of the future".
Mr Buxton said the college educates both hearts and minds, helping the young men in their care to become the best versions of themselves - academically, socially and spiritually.
"We have so much on offer at this great college such as creative and performing arts, music, debating and public speaking, drama and a wide range of sports," he said.
"We will be offering a full complement of subjects to maximise student's learning and growth, particularly in the HSC."
Mr Buxton also believes that a partnership between family and school is paramount to the students' success. "When we work in partnership with parents, together we make the greatest difference and have the biggest impact in learning growth."
As a member of Sydney Catholic Schools, De La Salle Caringbah competes in a statewide sports association and is very competitive.
This year has seen them achieve junior and intermediate championships in swimming, junior and intermediate Touch Football champions, intermediate OzTag champions and junior Mountain Biking champions.
"De La Salle Caringbah was crowned Aggregate Champions in swimming amongst 7-12 schools, giving us the title Best of the Best," Mr Buxton said.
De La Salle has also found success in the arts this year, winning a major prize in the Clancy Awards along with one of their students playing a lead role in Sydney Catholic School's recent production of School of Rock, performed at Qudos Bank Arena.
Mr Buxton said: "We have had an extraordinary amount of interest in our exciting future as we build towards cutting edge contemporary education in a highly academic yet comprehensive environment.
"Given the demand, I have had to put on an extra stream for Year 7 in 2024. Places are filling up fast.
"How exciting to be paving the way in educating young men in heart and mind through excellence."