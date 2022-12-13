At De La Salle College the focus is on educating young men's hearts and minds Advertising Feature

De La Salle College Principal Peter Buxton with the graduating 2022 college captain Noah Eyres and college vice captain Mitchell Slater. PIcture supplied

Founded in 1958 by the De La Salle Brothers, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah sits within the Eastern precinct of the Sutherland Shire.

Recently it was announced that the college was growing to include Years 11 and 12, making De La Salle the only 7-12 all boys school in the Sutherland Shire.

The transformation should be complete by 2025.

Principal Peter Buxton said: "Boys' education is our specialty and we are absolute experts in this field. My staff are very dedicated and proud of their profession and take seriously their responsibility of educating our young men of the future".

Mr Buxton said the college educates both hearts and minds, helping the young men in their care to become the best versions of themselves - academically, socially and spiritually.

"We have so much on offer at this great college such as creative and performing arts, music, debating and public speaking, drama and a wide range of sports," he said.

"We will be offering a full complement of subjects to maximise student's learning and growth, particularly in the HSC."

Mr Buxton also believes that a partnership between family and school is paramount to the students' success. "When we work in partnership with parents, together we make the greatest difference and have the biggest impact in learning growth."

As a member of Sydney Catholic Schools, De La Salle Caringbah competes in a statewide sports association and is very competitive.

This year has seen them achieve junior and intermediate championships in swimming, junior and intermediate Touch Football champions, intermediate OzTag champions and junior Mountain Biking champions.

"De La Salle Caringbah was crowned Aggregate Champions in swimming amongst 7-12 schools, giving us the title Best of the Best," Mr Buxton said.

De La Salle has also found success in the arts this year, winning a major prize in the Clancy Awards along with one of their students playing a lead role in Sydney Catholic School's recent production of School of Rock, performed at Qudos Bank Arena.

Mr Buxton said: "We have had an extraordinary amount of interest in our exciting future as we build towards cutting edge contemporary education in a highly academic yet comprehensive environment.

"Given the demand, I have had to put on an extra stream for Year 7 in 2024. Places are filling up fast.

