$1 million grant to continue Caringbah firm's work on composting used face masks

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
Mark Speakman with brothers Isaac and Elias Honor and their long-time friend and business partner Jack Graham.

Three young Sutherland Shire entrepreneurs and innovators are well on the way to overcoming a massive waste problem by developing face masks and respirators that will break down into compost, instead of going to landfill.

