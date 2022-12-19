Three young Sutherland Shire entrepreneurs and innovators are well on the way to overcoming a massive waste problem by developing face masks and respirators that will break down into compost, instead of going to landfill.
Their business AusAir, at Caringbah, has been awarded a state government grant of up to $1 million through the Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) program.
The funding helps small businesses and government agencies work together to solve complex challenges.
Brothers Isaac and Elias Honor and their long-time friend and business partner Jack Graham are working with NSW Health, the Ministry of Health and the Environment Protection Authority.
They have already completed a feasibility study under Phase 1 of the SBIR, and are working to develop a proof of concept for its surgical respirator and surgical mask models.
Once completed, NSW Health will look at purchasing the products for public hospitals and separating them for disposal after use.
Private hospitals and medical practices would be expected to follow suit.
Only face masks and respirators that are unsoiled - described as non-clinical waste - would go into the compost waste stream.
Clinical waste would continue to be shredded and incinerated.
Each year, about 50 million non-clinical face masks and respirators from public hospitals and other NSW Health facilities go to landfill
Non-clinical surgical gowns could also be included in the compost waste stream.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the government funding would enable AusAir to develop products ready for market.
"COVID and respiratory illnesses are going to be around for long time, and its important we can to do whatever we can to minimise the inevitable waste," he said.
A holiday to China in 2017 where "everyone was wearing a face mask because of the air pollution" set the three innovators on the path to their venture and the pandemic fuelled their efforts.
Isaac Honor said the face masks being produced today will take about 100 years to degrade.
"A lot end up in the street or ocean," he said.
Mr Honor said a "chicken and egg" situation existed in their manufacturing.
"Because there is no waste stream for composting face masks, there is no reason to make them," he said.
"We are working not only to manufacture compostable products, but also to have a separate waste stream created for them in hospitals and other health facilities," Mr Honor said.
