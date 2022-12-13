Woronora Heights Oval has been cut from the list of proposed new Sutherland Shire off-leash dog parks following protests from local residents and sporting officials.
Sutherland Shire Council unanimously agreed to the move at its meeting on Monday December 13.
At the same time, the council unanimously gave in-principle support to four other locations recommended by staff, with an amendment that site-specific community consultation be carried out before final decisions are made.
The four locations which will move ahead in the process are Alcheringa Reserve in Forest Road, Miranda, Taren Point M6 Corridor opposite Flower Power, Akuna Avenue Oval at Bangor and Friendship Place Reserve in Illawong.
At the start of the meeting, two Woronora Heights residents were given the opportunity to address councillors and give reasons why their local oval, which is already used for a range of purposes, was unsuitable for an off-leash facility.
Councillors agreed, and resolved to look for an alternative site "in the vicinity of Woronora Heights".
Cr Louise Sullivan, who moved the amended staff motion, said the council had to achieve a balance of providing appropriate facilities for dog owners while taking into account the concerns of residents.
Cr Sullivan said location specific consultation would be undertaken on the remaining four locations with land owners directly affected before the dog parks proceeded to implementation.
Cr Jack Boyd said, "There are some people who want a dog park on every corner and others who don't want any at all. Our job is to find the right mix".
The council endorsed the staff recommendation that Grays Point Oval was not a suitable site for shared off-leash dog use.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
