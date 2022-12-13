St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Site-specific consultation to take place on four proposed new shire off-leash dog parks

December 13 2022 - 3:14pm
Community consultation on proposed new dog parks in mid-2022. Picture the Leader

Woronora Heights Oval has been cut from the list of proposed new Sutherland Shire off-leash dog parks following protests from local residents and sporting officials.

