Amanda Green has expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the Sutherland Shire rugby league community following the sudden death of her husband Paul this year.
Sutherland Shire Council honoured the former Cronulla Sharks star and premiership winning coach with a mayoral minute at the December 5 meeting.
Ms Green and their children Emerson and Jed flew from their Queensland home to be present for the tribute.
Other family members and friends were also in the public gallery.
Ms Green thanked mayor Carmelo Pesce and the council for the gesture.
"Paul absolutely loved his time in the shire and I am so thankful for the support I received from this beautiful community," she said.
Green passed away on August 11, 2022, aged 49.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce Pesce said Green moved to Sutherland Shire in 1994 to play for the Sharks and formed lifelong friends and memories.
"He embraced the shire both socially and professionally," Cr Pesce said.
"During his playing career, Paul played 162 first-grade games of football across five different clubs, while also representing Queensland in seven State of Origin Games.
"He enjoyed stints with the Sharks, Cowboys, Roosters, Eels and Broncos before moving into coaching. In 1994, Paul started his first-grade career playing for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.
"In 1995 he won the Rothmans Medal as the league's best and fairest player. In 1999 he made a move to join the North Queensland Cowboys, then moved to the Sydney Roosters in 2001 followed by a move to Parramatta Eels in 2003.
"He joined the Brisbane Broncos in 2004 which saw him through to the end of his playing career."
Cr Pesce said Green then turned to coaching, which led to him taking over as head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys in 2014 and guiding he team to their first premiership in 2015.
Cr Pesce said Green also had an interest in property and building, having purchased his first property in Gerrale Street, Cronulla in 1995.
"Together with great mate and fellow footballer Craig Greenhill, along with friend Peter Leontaris, they formed a company and developed various properties in Sutherland Shire."
Cr Pesce said, "Paul loved the Shire and everything he accomplished during his time here".
"Paul was a devoted husband to Amanda, loving father to Emerson and Jed, and a wonderful son, brother and friend.
"He will be long remembered and sadly missed."
