Amanda Green has expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the Sutherland Shire rugby league community following the sudden death of her husband Paul this year.
Sutherland Shire Council honoured the former Cronulla Sharks star and premiership winning coach with a mayoral minute at Monday night's meeting.
Ms Green and their children Emerson and Jed flew from their Queensland home to be present for the tribute.
Other family members and friends were also in the public gallery.
Ms Green thanked mayor Carmelo Pesce and the council for the gesture.
"Paul absolutely loved his time in the shire and I am so thankful for the support I received from this beautiful community," she said.
The mayoral minute, delivered by Cr Pesce read:
I invite you to join me in honouring the memory and expressing condolences to the Green family on the sad and sudden passing of Paul Green on 11 August 2022, aged 49.
Paul moved to the Sutherland Shire in 1994 initially to play football for the Cronulla Sharks and during his time here he formed lifelong friends and memories.
He embraced the Shire both socially and professionally.
During his playing career, Paul played 162 first-grade games of football across five different clubs, while also representing Queensland in seven State of Origin Games.
He enjoyed stints with the Sharks, Cowboys, Roosters, Eels and Broncos before moving into coaching. In 1994, Paul started his first-grade career playing for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.
In 1995 he won the Rothmans Medal as the league's best and fairest player. In 1999 he made a move to join the North Queensland Cowboys, then moved to the Sydney Roosters in 2001 followed by a move to Parramatta Eels in 2003.
He joined the Brisbane Broncos in 2004 which saw him through to the end of his playing career. In 2005, Paul began his coaching career working with the Brisbane Bronco's halves and hookers.
He was promoted ahead of the 2009 season to the team's assistant coach.
In 2010, Paul took up his first head coaching role with Wynnum Manly Seagulls which saw them win back-to-back premierships in the Queensland Cup in 2011 and 2012.
In 2013 he moved to the Sydney Roosters as head coach for the Club's National Youth Competition, and the NRL's team assistant coach. In 2014, Paul was appointed head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys.
He guided the team to their first premiership in 2015, followed by the team's second grand final place in 2017.
After coaching the Cowboys for a total of 167 games he left the Club in 2020 and was then appointed head coach of Queensland for the 2021 State of Origin.
Paul also had an interest in property and building, having purchased his first property in Gerrale Street, Cronulla in 1995.
Together with great mate and fellow footballer Craig Greenhill, along with friend Peter Leontaris, they formed a company and developed various properties in the Sutherland Shire.
This successful partnership lasted for over 20 years.
Paul loved the Shire and everything he accomplished during his time here. Paul was a devoted husband to Amanda, loving father to Emerson and Jed, and a wonderful son, brother and friend.
He will be long remembered and sadly missed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
