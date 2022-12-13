St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council honours former Cronulla Sharks star and premiership winning coach Paul Green

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
Amanda Green and family members with Cr Carmelo Pesce at the council meeting. Picture supplied

Amanda Green has expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the Sutherland Shire rugby league community following the sudden death of her husband Paul this year.

