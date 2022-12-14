It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Hurstville.
If your ears haven't been ringing with Christmas songs in the shopping centres yet, then outside you will surely be met with a visually festive treat for the eyes.
This is the colourful scene on Forest Road, where a tall decorated Christmas tree is perched high near Westfield.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was in the area this week, snapping merry sights in December.
Down the road inside Westfield, strapped for time shoppers can also visit the Christmas gift wrapping station - and support a worthy cause at the same time.
From December 15-24, Local Heroes and community volunteers are hosting a Christmas gift wrapping service with all proceeds going back to the community.
This year it is supporting the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal, The Salvation Army, Hurstville Community Garden, Mortdale Scout Group, Glisten, Little Legs Foundation, Diversity Kids and Asian Women at Work.
Forest Road near Westfield Hurstville
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
