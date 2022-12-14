With demand for interior designers, Menai's mother-of-two Mariet Yassa is using the trend to her advantage, having switched careers to interior design at the age of 41.
Mrs Yassa fast-tracked her way to a new career by studying a TAFE NSW Certificate IV in Interior Decoration and Diploma of Interior Design at Lidcombe. She now works as a junior interior designer at Studio Minosa.
Data from Jobs and Skills Australia shows the number of interior design workers is expected to increase 19.1 per cent by 2026, to 27,200.
41-year-old mum-of-two Mariet Yassa decided to follow her passion for creativity and completed the course.
"After working as a medical practice manager for 10 years, I decided now was the time to make the switch," she said.
"I've always been interested in interiors and have been passionate about design since a very young age.
"The course equipped me with the hands-on skills I needed to get a job right after I graduated. The skills are also useful for other jobs such as home staging or event planning and could even help me start my own business one day."
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Design Emma Lawes said interest in interior design courses had increased in the past few years.
"With more and more people working more from home in a post-pandemic world, there is increased focus on the home environment and therefore increased demand for skills in home design services," Ms Lawes said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
