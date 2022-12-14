St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

TAFE NSW student from Menai turns to interior design as job grows in demand

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Menai's Mariet Yassa took on a career in interior design, which is set to boom. Picture supplied

With demand for interior designers, Menai's mother-of-two Mariet Yassa is using the trend to her advantage, having switched careers to interior design at the age of 41.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.