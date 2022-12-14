Police officers rolled up their sleeves to show support of a different kind recently, all in the name of doing their part for their community.
Sutherland Police were at The Shire Donor Centre Miranda to donate blood as part of a NSW Police donation day for the 'Bleed4Blue' campaign.
Until the end of February, the campaign aims to push donations up at the time of year when blood and plasma is needed the most.
The campaign launched in 2018 after the stabbing of NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda on Australia Day 2018. More than 100 bags of blood were needed to keep him alive.
Lifeblood spokesperson Casey Cottrell-Dormer says blood drives provide life-saving donations.
"Currently we need 121 donations at The Shire Donor Centre this week to help meet patient need for donated blood," Ms Cottrell-Dormer said.
"You don't need to be a police officer to save lives - anyone can donate as part of the bleed for blue blood drive.
"Police officers are often the first responders to accidents and see first-hand the need for blood donations.
"One in three of us will need blood or blood products in our lifetime.
"Donated blood only lasts for 42 days so we need a constant supply of donations."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
