Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: English and maths curriculum changes for years 3-10

Sutherland Shire hosts some of the best schools in NSW. Our local schools strive to support students to reach their highest learning potential. They're also wonderful places for young people to forge lifelong life skills, friendships and interests.
The NSW Government has strived hard to achieve the best for our young people through record schools investment and curriculum reform.
Last week the NSW Government released new English and mathematics syllabuses for years 3-10, as part of the ongoing delivery of the most comprehensive curriculum reform in NSW in a generation. The new syllabuses strengthen literacy and numeracy across every year level.
They build on the new kindergarten to year 2 English and maths curriculum being taught in every school from next year. They require a renewed evidence-based focus on core skills in English and maths to boost learning outcomes for all students.
For English, this includes a focus on the explicit teaching of foundational skills such as grammar, sentence structure and punctuation. The new English syllabus for years 3-6 will build on the reforms for kindergarten to year 2, where a focus on phonics is already producing results.
This will mean that teachers must ensure that students in years 3- 4 can read fluently and decipher new words quickly. New specific outcomes for years 3-6 focus on developing breadth and depth of vocabulary knowledge, based on evidence showing the close links between developing oral language, reading, writing and vocabulary. New text requirements support the connection of reading and writing practices through quality literature, ensuring students are reading and writing for wider purposes.
For students in years 7-10, there will be a renewed focus on using grammar to express complex ideas and techniques to interpret unfamiliar words.
The new maths syllabus includes a stronger foundation in sequencing and reasoning. In primary school, students will now have to explain how and why mathematical concepts work in practice before moving on to new concepts. A flexible 'core-paths' structure in years 7-10 will now prepare students better for year 11 and mandatory HSC maths.
The new syllabuses will be available for teachers to plan and prepare during 2023 and will taught in all NSW schools from 2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.