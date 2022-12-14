Residents are fighting a proposed a six-storey apartment block, which would replace a beautiful, old home on a large, luxuriously vegetated site at Jannali.
A development application (DA) has been lodged for the property at 1 Wiak Road, and the deadline for submissions is December 19, at the busiest time of the year.
Residents are seeking support from the local and wider community to stop the proposal. They have started a Facebook page called Residents Against Wiak Road Development.
The applicant has sought variations to the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) for maximum building height, separation of the project from the R2 low density housing zone and boundary setbacks.
The height of the proposed building, containing 30 apartments, would be more than five metres higher than permitted by the LEP - a 32 per cent variation.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society advised residents the land was purchased in 1882 by Myles McRae and in 1909 was passed to his son Reginald.
In 1927, Reginald sold the land to his brother Charles Clarence McRae who appears in the 1933 electoral roll at Railway crescent (which would have been the address before Wiak Road).
Charles died in 1945 and the property went back to his brother, who sold it to George Fisher who is believed to have built the house in 1945.
"This is stunning land, that is also within the Green web corridor that houses much wildlife," a resident told the Leader.
"This is a development that we don't want, nor does Jannali need. It will clog our already busy streets and devalue houses surrounding it.
"Most importantly, it will destroy some of the only amazing history that is left in Jannali."
A residents' spokeswoman said some of the key issues were:
"The building is planned for 21.2m high, which is 32.5 per cent higher than the council rule of 16 metres.
"The building is planned to only be three metres back from the road, whereas the council requirement is seven metres.
"The building is too close the units next to it. They are blaming the sites conditions.
"The car park entrance is only 3 metres, so there will be moving vans blocking the road constantly.
"They will cut down 26 healthy, mature trees. The property acts as a significant urban habitat link to Carina Gully reserve and provides important habitat for Australian native species, including several protected species such as the Grey-headed Flying Fox and Powerful Owl.
"The car park entrance would be too close to Railway Crescent and would cause blockages on that road.
"In the plans, they literally say the car park will flood."
The DA acknowledges that flooding is an issue and the development has been planned accordingly."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
