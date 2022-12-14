St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Four students from St George and Sutherland Shire schools placed first in HSC courses

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 1:22pm
One group of the First in Course students at the ceremony. Picture supplied

Four students from schools in St George and Sutherland Shire were placed first in courses in the 2022 Higher School Certificate.

