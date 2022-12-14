Four students from schools in St George and Sutherland Shire were placed first in courses in the 2022 Higher School Certificate.
They are:
A total of 126 students were acknowledged for their achievement in topping courses at a ceremony on Wednesday.
In a first for NSW, commendation awards were presented to 14 schools in flood-affected regions for demonstrating great resilience.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said finishing first in a HSC course was "cause for celebration".
"These young people have shown what can be achieved when you combine ability and passion with commitment - qualities which will prove invaluable throughout their careers and lives," he said.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 135 certificates were presented to 126 students, with nine students topping more than one course.
"These students have triumphed in their final senior years of school and deserve to be celebrated," Ms Mitchell said.
"Today we also thank the schools, the teachers and school communities who supported these students throughout their education journey, as well as their parents and carers.
"It is also so important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity, which is why this year, we've introduced a new award to recognise the resilience of schools impacted by flooding across the state."
To view the First in Course merit list, visit: https://educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/about/events/merit-lists/first-in-course
All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers will be published on the NESA website at midday on Thursday December 15.
All 75,000 students who sat at least one HSC exam in 2022 will receive their results by SMS, email and online from 6am on Thursday December 15.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
