Papa Js 1950s style cocktail bar at Cronulla will have more music - but fears held by some local residents it will become a nightclub have been allayed.
The venue, at the bottom of the Hoyts cinema, has introduced live music on Sundays from 4pm - 7pm over summer and a DJ on Friday nights.
Owners Josh Metcalfe and shire restaurateurs Carl and Brooke Jensen had previously received approval from Sutherland Shire Council for live music, but held off during the pandemic.
Now, they are implementing it, and have also just been given further approval from the council for a DJ.
The council staff assessment report on the application for a DA modification to allow a DJ said five submissions were received from residents in the Sur Mer (Northies) building opposite.
"Concerns were raised from some of the submissions indicating that the proposed change will add another layer of noise that is already present in Cronulla and that, if allowed, strict hours and sound proofing is to be incorporated," the report said.
The council officer's response was: "The removal of the restriction on DJs is not considered to introduce any significant additional noise to the area.
"The existing consent includes strict noise conditions that requires amplified music not be audible at any time in a habitable room of residential premises and this can be called upon if complaints are made.
"This condition applies whether music is played using an automated playing system such as Spotify or CD or by a person such as a DJ.
"In addition, the consent requires the closure of windows and doors by 9pm to mitigate acoustic impacts."
The report said concerns were also raised that the venue would turn into a nightclub, as opposed to a small bar as originally approved.
The council officer responded that, "A condition will be included to ensure that the premises continues to be operated as a small bar and not a nightclub".
Mr Metcalfe confirmed there was no intention for the premises to become a nightclub.
"Having a DJ won't change anything," he told the Leader.
"It's just about creating a good vibe.
"Everything goes through our in-house speakers, which are downward facing."
Mr Metcalfe said Papa Js had come through the challenges of the pandemic and was "coming back stronger this summer".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.