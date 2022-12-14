St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Live music and DJ 'will add to the vibe' at Papa Js cocktail bar at Cronulla

By Murray Trembath
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:33pm, first published 7:00pm
Papa Js at the bottom of Hoys at Cronulla. Picture supplied

Papa Js 1950s style cocktail bar at Cronulla will have more music - but fears held by some local residents it will become a nightclub have been allayed.

