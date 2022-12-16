Light-fingered thieves won't dim the Christmas spirit for Mark and Therese Tannen of Bexley.
Mark and Therese celebrate the festive season every year by decorating their Dunmore Street home in a spectacular array of Christmas lights.
And they encourage people to come along and view the lights and and share in the Christmas spirit by viewing the lights and making a gold coin donation to the Children's Medical Foundation.
But last week Grinch-like thieves stole their Christmas lights just after Mark and Therese hosted a community barbecue for the street.
"They took a big reindeer, a 1.5 LED Christmas tree, about four boxes of lighted Christmas boxes, solar powered candy canes, sleighs, stars and Merry Christmas signs," Mark said.
"They came onto the verandah and unplugged six of the power points and took things away."
Mark said the Christmas lights had been on display for about four to five weeks.
"My wife works for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation and we have been raising money for their Lights for Kids campaign.
"We had a community barbecue on December 3. The Butcher Boys donated sausages and a bakery at Bexley donated the bread rolls. People in the street brought along their barbecues. It was a really buzzy community day raising money for the Children's hospitals at Westmead and Randwick.
"We had at least 200 people and we raised about $2,800 on the day. Everyone joined in and we made a lot of community connections.
"The next week we noticed that some of the lights were missing."
But Mark and Therese were not going to let the theft deprive the neighbourhood of their Christmas lights spectacular.
"Fortunately, they couldn't take everything," Mark said. "We had to rearrange the lights to fill over some of the bare patches.
"It's not as good as before but if you hadn't seen them before you wouldn't know."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
