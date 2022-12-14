By day he's treating patients and by night, he has been writing the pages of his new book, Knights of the North Pole.
Kirrawee GP Chris Timms, who lives at Monterey, has released his ninth literary creation just in time for Christmas.
Describing the reason he writes as "burnout prevention", Dr Timms also dabbles in comic books.
He works at Kirrawee Family Medical Practice and says writing is a powerful tool that helps him de-stress.
"There is interesting research coming out about prevention burnout and there is some evidence that shows creative outlets can be useful in reducing that," Dr Timms said.
"I always try to be accessible to my patients as a doctor, especially my younger patients who may be struggling with mental health - it gives me a way of connecting with them."
He described his latest book, which took about six months to write, as "Lord of the Rings meets a Christmas carol."
"It involves a man being reincarnated as Santa in a fantasy land," Dr Timms said. "This was my stress reliever and it helps me function as a GP."
Married to another doctor, a genetic pathologist from Sutherland Shire, Dr Timms has worked in medicine around NSW including in Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Tweed Heads, Warwick, Kiama and at Prince Of Wales Hospital.
His works have been published in national journals including the Medical Journal of Australia - Insight, and the Australian Doctor.
He writes LitRPG books, a genre he says has boomed in popularity in the past five years.
"It's short for literary role playing game, and is a genre combining the world of computer RPGs with science-fiction and fantasy novels," he said.
"In LitRPG, games or game-like challenges are integral to the story and visible RPG statistics (for example strength, intelligence, damage) are a significant part of the reading experience."
His latest work of fiction is listed among the top 1000 books on Amazon Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
