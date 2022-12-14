St George Christian School student Jesiah Creek has won in the 2022 Young ICT Explorers competition, Australia's largest innovation and technology initiative for primary and high school students.
From more than 10,000 entries, he took out a prize in the Year 9-10 category for 'Pocket Sax'.
Young ICT Explorers is designed to prepare more young Australians for the digital careers of the future, by enabling the schools and teachers with resources and the knowledge base to create technology projects that enhance technology education at an early age.
With the support of CSIRO Digital Careers, The Smith Family, Kinetic IT and School Bytes, Young ICT Explorers encourages primary and high school students from years three to 12 to create technology projects that solve a real-world problem or showcase a passion through technology.
Jesiah created an app that enabled people to discover, learn, practice, and enjoy playing the saxophone without the need for an instrument, coded through Swift. The app features a 3D printed mouthpiece, insightful practice statistics, metronome with vibration and silent practice.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
