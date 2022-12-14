St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Christian School student wins prize in the 2022 Young ICT Explorers competition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Christian School student Jesiah Creek impressed with his app creation. Picture supplied

St George Christian School student Jesiah Creek has won in the 2022 Young ICT Explorers competition, Australia's largest innovation and technology initiative for primary and high school students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.