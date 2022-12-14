St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mrs Universe Australia Kathy Criniti is a stage win away from a global crown

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 15 2022 - 10:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mrs Universe Australia 2022 Kathy Criniti. Picture supplied

Mrs Universe Australia Kathy Criniti is about the take the global stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.