Mrs Universe Australia Kathy Criniti is about the take the global stage.
A passionate advocate against domestic violence and human trafficking, Ms Criniti was crowned Mrs Universe Australia and hopes to take the pageant to an international win.
Her family began the restaurant at Brighton-Le-Sands and she has extended that passion into sharing her love of food on Instagram.
She gained a following with her venture 'Home-Made by Kathy Criniti', launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I wanted a way where people could still enjoy a home-cooked meal and in a time where people could not buy the basic essentials in order to cook it themselves," she said.
"My family began their hospitality business 20 years ago. Hospitality was not just a word it was a way of life for me, growing up as a young Italian Australian girl."
Personal experience has inspired the mother to venture into the pageant world, hoping to make a difference to vulnerable people in the community.
"My daughter was almost abducted from my arms in Egypt 21 years ago by a human trafficking ring," she said. "And we need teach women to come forward and not feel shame if they are victimised in domestic violence."
The divorced mother of three children says she lives by her motto "it's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice."
