River Health Report Card released for the Georges River

Floods and frequent rainfall have had a profound effect on water quality in the Georges River catchment, a new report reveals.
It showed that grades have reduced in bushland areas and improved in urban areas, in the recently released Georges River Report Card 2021-2022.
Overall, the Georges River estuary grade was 'fair', dropping a grade since the previous report in 2019-2020, due to an increase in pollutants and nutrients being flushed by rainfall into the extensive network of stormwater systems in urban areas entering the Georges River.
Georges Riverkeeper Aquatic Ecologist Marion Huxley says this year was the wettest on record for Sydney and this was reflected in the water quality results.
"Rainfall has a huge impact on our natural waterways," she said. "Pollution and larger more frequent flows from urban runoff and sewer overflows can cause higher nutrient loads, erosional and litter issues in our natural waterways which leads to reduced water quality."
Many of the less urban streams in bushland areas dropped a grade from their consistently excellent scores of the past.
"The estuaries, on average dropped a grade. Some of the bays and backwaters decreased in water quality due to increased turbidity. The massive increase in quantity and frequency of rainfall can cause increased turbidity as the water rushes in and the sediments are stirred up and remain in suspension for a longer period of time. An increase in nutrients can also occur in high rainfall events," Ms Huxley said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
