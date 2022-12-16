As another year winds down, excitement levels are starting to soar for this year's preschoolers, who are preparing for 'big school' in 2023.
With primary school transition and orientation days on the agenda, those graduating from early childhood education have another milestone waiting.
The Leader spoke with several parents whose children from Babyccino Long Day Care at Brighton-Le-Sands are marking the end of their preschool journey this year.
Burcu Ozturk, Kogarah Bay
My daughter Elisa started at preschool when she was 14 months. She's our youngest and the baby of the family, so this is realisation she's growing up.
She loves having a new dress to wear. She was very pleased with herself when she tried on her school uniform for the first time. But she wasn't a fan of the sports ones - she thought it was for boys.
Elisa is strong and assertive, but she can also be shy.
She will go to the same school as my older son and that makes it easier. She has been watching her brother do homework around the dining table.
We will go camping in the holidays and fill up the time she has before she starts school with activities, so it's memorable for her.
Renee Vella, Brighton-Le-Sands
Pia is excited. She's been talking about starting school non-stop. She is looking forward to meeting new friends.
She was ready for school six months ago. She can write her name and count. But she gets frustrated when something she's doing doesn't work out - she has high expectations, and she likes to be praised.
Preschool has been good for her because it has given her an expectation of rules.
On her first orientation day she cuddled me and held my hand, but by the next day she was running through the gates.
She loves art, craft and safari animals - cheetahs are her favourite. She likes to watch documentaries about them and she likes learning how to draw them.
I'm leaving it until after Christmas to buy everything for school. We will go to the shops together and she can choose things herself.
I'm not one of those parents who gets creative with lunches - I will pack her whatever she wants and whatever is easiest.
She's bubbly, enthusiastic and always has a smile on her face.
Katrina De Closey, Monterey
Jacob is super excited. He's not one of those kids who will be crying at the gates - he cannot wait. At orientation, he ran in.
He loves drawing, being outside and playing.
During COVID-19 I pulled him out of preschool for a while and it was hard trying to get him engaged but they did Zoom meeting classes. In the end, I gave up and sent him back.
I'm feeling a bit anxious about school because I have no idea how it's going to work with the hours and my work.
The government vouchers are also really helpful.
Irene Yap, Monterey
Chloe is happy to engage with whatever is happening in the classroom.
She can count, she knows a few sight words, she's pretty neat with her colouring, and she's good at making friends. The social aspect, not just the academic, is also important to us as a family.
I'm sad she's leaving preschool - she loves it, but we are looking forward to her going to school. She's definitely ready.
Her older brother is also going to a new school so it's like a double hand-over for us. But I know how school works, I have all the apps, we know the teachers and some parents, so I'm feeling relaxed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
