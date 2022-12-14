Engadine's St John Bosco Cricket Club had a special visit earlier this month, with a trio of Australian women's cricket team players stopping by to cheer on the club.
Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland, travelled south on Saturday, December 3, to support the growth of women's cricket in the Sutherland region.
St John Bosco Cricket Club have been pioneers of the girls' game in the Shire, helping to kickstart the all-girls competition with other clubs in the area.
Starting just four-years-ago with mixed club teams across one division, St John Bosco now fields its own team, and the competition has expanded to two divisions.
The club has also quadrupled its number of girl members, going from six in the 19/20 season, to 24 for the current season, accounting for 38 per cent of its junior cricketers.
St John Bosco was recently a recipient of the Growing Cricket for Girls Fund (GCGF), which has gone into helping attract and recruit additional girls in the area, to discover and participate in cricket.
The GCGF fund aims to provide opportunities for more women to be involved in the sport, and since 2016 Cricket Australia and CommBank have jointly invested over $9 million to the fund, helping over 900 clubs, associations and schools across Australia.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner said it was fantastic to see how many girls were down at St John Bosco Cricket Club.
"This area has really grown with five teams in the comp now rather than the one," she said. "It's fantastic to see what CommBank has done in funding and actually wanting girls to play cricket.
"I think that the most important thing is girls actually enjoying what they're doing and staying in the game as well.
"I think the growth has been huge, obviously with the professionalisation of the game, and even looking back to just seven to eight-years-ago when I was first contracted, to what the girls have now, and see girls being able to train full time is fantastic."
Alana King said it was awesome to give back to the grassroots, since that is where all of the Australian team's careers started.
"It's awesome to be part of women's cricket right now, the exposure has gone through the roof over the last few years," she said.
"That's credit not just to the players, but our major sponsors in CommBank giving us that exposure that we kind of deserve.
"But it's just awesome to see where it's going and hopefully we can keep paving the wave for younger generations to come through."
Annabel Sutherland said it was really good to see the girls playing and loving their cricket.
"It's important to come down to provide a little bit of excitement and inspiration to the girls and their cricket," she said.
"It's such a cool period of time to be part of the women's game in cricket. CommBank has had a massive part to play in that and growing the game from grassroots right up to the elite level.
"To be a part of that is really cool and I'm grateful to be able to have experienced that growth."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.