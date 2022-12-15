Oyster Bay Primary School student, Angelica Ward, has won a prize in the Minister for Education's 2022 Christmas Card competition.
This year more than 1100 students across 90 public schools submitted their drawings in the theme of 'All I want for Christmas'.
Angelica drew a girl on a horse with a koala wearing a Santa hat among presents under a tree.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.