Harry Cafe was pretty stoked to wake up bright and early to get his ATAR.
Before his daily surf, the De La Salle College Cronulla graduate was pleasantly surprised to discover he had secured his chosen university course.
Harry scored 90.85, which got him into a Bachelor of Product Design and Creative Intelligence at the University of Technology, Sydney.
"I was happy with what I got, it's a good mark," he said. "I wasn't expecting that high."
Giving his overall mark a nice boost was also no doubt supported by his standout major work for visual arts. The young surf coach from Cronulla Surfing Academy didn't have to look far to be inspired.
From tourists to children, and adults from parts of Sydney who have never been to the beach, Harry teaches people from all walks of life how to surf. It was by the shore he found his inspiration.
Harry drew three of some of Cronulla's best known faces of the surfing scene - Muzza, Blake and Jan (senior coach Ian Murray, academy owner and head coach Blake Johnson and senior coach Janet Casaceli).
"I surf every day and I've been working at the surf school for three years, so I thought I may as well draw them," Harry said.
"My workmates were the perfect subjects. They are all happy people who are really fun to be around. They are so recognisable and have such great character in their faces. Why look further when such great subjects are right here?
The process took the entire year. "Choosing the right colours for their skin tone was hard, and I haven't really done a lot of art but I enjoy it - I like it better than a theory based subject," Harry said.
"Art was a good way to escape - I always went surfing after exams."
His creation was received well, with the trio impressed by what they saw.
"They put it on our work chat and everyone was loving it," Harry said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.