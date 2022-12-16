St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

De La Salle College Cronulla student and Cronulla Surfing Academy coach gets creative

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
De La Salle College Cronulla HSC graduate Harry Cafe with his artwork featuring his colleagues at Cronulla Surf Academy, senior coach Ian Murray, owner and head coach Blake Johnson and senior coach Janet Casaceli. Picture supplied

Harry Cafe was pretty stoked to wake up bright and early to get his ATAR.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.