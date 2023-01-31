St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Twenty years after starting as a real estate sales assistant, Laura McKay helps lead a team of 150

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 31 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura McKay at the Highland office at Cronulla. Picture by Chris Lane

Twenty years after starting as a sales assistant in real estate, Laura McKay is helping to lead a team of 150 at Sutherland Shire based property group Highland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.