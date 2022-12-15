St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos| Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people gather for Sutherland Shire Reconciliation picnic at Woronora

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Rainbow Serpent dance/walk was a highlight of a picnic held by Sutherland Shire Reconciliation at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.