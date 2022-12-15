A Rainbow Serpent dance/walk was a highlight of a picnic held by Sutherland Shire Reconciliation at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.
Picnickers dressed in a variety of brightly coloured clothing were invited to join the line as it weaved around the park.
First Nations people Aunty Dolly, Graham and Shalah issued an invitation to the entire community to join them and connect at the event on December 4.
"Burnum Burnum is a sacred site where Aboriginal people have gathered for ceremonies, singing, dancing, fishing, trade, cooking and living for many thousands of years," the SSR committee told the Leader.
"This was a great place for people to come together and connect.
"Since SSR Inc started inviting the community along for free events, there has been an escalation in the number of attendees.
"Approximately 90 Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal people gathered for Reconciliation, walking together for healing through truth telling, storytelling, singing and sharing a picnic together.
The committee said the day started with a smoking ceremony for spiritual cleansing, then there were lots of weaving and craft activities to engage with.
A free sausage sizzle lunch was followed by treats supplied by The Goanna Hut, a successful, family-owned Aboriginal food business.
Katherine Vavahea and her music brothers entertained the crowd.
"A highlight of the day was a 'cultural tour', where Graham Avery took a large group of people on a walk and talk to see the native plants in the area explaining the ways the Aboriginal people have used these plants for many thousands of years as foods and medicines," the committee said.
"After the cultural walk, a local resident said, 'I have lived here for over 20 years, and I really wasn't aware of the rich history'."
Sutherland Shire Council donated many tube stock native plants for people to take home and add in their gardens.
Many volunteers helped make this day a successful event.
The committee said Dugnhutti, Dharawal and Yuin woman, Aunty Dolly Brown was the instigator of this event.
"Aunty Dolly cares deeply about her community and families, and is highly regarded by the brothers and sisters in the community," the committee said.
" She says, 'I hope that all who live and work on this beautiful country of the Dharawal speaking people, care for it and respect it. This includes the waterways, the land, the sea, the trees and plants, and the whole environment, as well as the animals, people, and all living things here'.
"Sutherland Shire Reconciliation Inc. are planning for lots of events next year and encourage all people, from all walks of life, to join them on their journey of Reconciliation."
Sutherland Shire Reconciliation is a member organisation of Reconciliation NSW.
"We are comprised of both First Nations and non-Indigenous people working together to advance reconciliation in our community," their website says.
"We promote reconciliation through advocacy, events, and projects that prioritise the needs of First Nations people living in the Sutherland Shire, and that acknowledge our true shared histories and First Nations People's ancient knowledge and culture."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
