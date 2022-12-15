Mark it in your calendar and hope for a dry one - Australia Day will be celebrated with a free outdoor picnic at Carss Bush Park on January 26.
Georges River Council is hosting the annual event from noon. There will be a mix of big screen entertainment featuring Australian screen classics, as well as a broadcast of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy what's on offer including the food from many stallholders and activities for children.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris says the event has attracted community members for more than 25 years.
"We are very pleased to greet our community and celebrate Australia Day 2023 in a relaxed atmosphere this year," he said.
"The event will offer a more laid-back program in 2023. Community members will have the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere into the night, which concludes with spectacular fireworks display over Kogarah Bay at 9pm."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
