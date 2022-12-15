It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
If these visual sights are anything to go by, then it is definitely the season to be merry.
Leader photographer Chris Lane captured some sparkling sights across St George in the lead-up to Christmas.
From decorated trees standing tall above Hurstville and Kogarah, to shining displays at Oatley and houses at Beverley Park, the mood is bright.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
