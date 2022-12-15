St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

St George gets into the Christmas spirit

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.