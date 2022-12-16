The 40th anniversary of the introduction of random breath testing (RBT) in NSW takes place as the Christmas-New Year road danger period commences.
On December 17, 1982, NSW became one of the first jurisdictions in the world, and the first in Australia, to introduce RBT.
It was a huge social change and was met with strong resistance from interest groups and claims by some opponents it wouldn't work.
The Leader reported at the time local club and pub officials saying it would cause a big drop in takings without making roads safer.
The prediction that the measure wouldn't save lives was quickly blown out of the water.
Prior to RBT, the state's annual road toll regularly surpassed 1200 fatalities.
The fell dramatically after the introduction and have continued to decline.
In 2021, there were 275 road deaths.
The number of alcohol related road deaths has fallen from 389 in 1980 to 47 in 2021.
Prior to the introduction of RBT, police could only stop a motorist due to their manner of driving.
In January 2007, police also commenced testing motorists for drug driving.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said on Friday community attitudes had shifted over the last four decades.
"Today, drivers are well aware that they could be stopped for a random drug or breath test anywhere and at any time," he said.
"The statistics speak for themselves - since RBT was introduced, thousands of lives have been saved.
"We all want to ensure everyone gets home safely to their loved ones this Christmas period - and no one should rob a family of that with a selfish decision to get behind the wheel after they've been drinking.
"If you are planning to have a few drinks over the festive season, leave the car at home and have a Plan B."
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said alcohol and drug driving was still a major concern for police.
"Despite road fatalities having dropped since the introduction of RBT, it is still disturbing that many drivers can't see an issue with having a few drinks, or consuming illicit drugs, before getting behind the wheel," Mr McFadden said.
"Getting behind the wheel of a car under the influence - no matter how much you consume - is not a sign of someone who is in control, it's a sign of someone who can be up to 25 times more likely to be involved in a crash because of their state of intoxication.
"Our aim is to bring alcohol and drug-related fatalities to zero.
"Alcohol and drug-related fatalities are 100 per cent avoidable. The message is simple - don't drink or take drugs and drive, have a plan 'B' if you're planning on having a few, and speak up if you see someone getting behind the wheel under the influence.
"We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
