Self-awareness sends St Ursula's College students to top of the class Advertising Feature

St Ursula's College student Mia Topen said the best part of her HSC year was the satisfaction she felt after an act of service which helped the Indigenous community of Lismore. Picture supplied

St Ursula's College students performed exceptionally well in the 2022 HSC but their results, which placed the school in the top 100 in the state, aren't what Principal Mary Leask wants you to remember about the cohort.

"St Ursula's students don't just learn academics at school; they learn who they are. Our girls are supported to find and develop their passions and that is the starting point for their success," Mrs Leask said.

Mia Topen is a case in point. She earned an ATAR of 94.35 and is featured on the 2022 Honour Roll as a Distinguished Achiever, having earned more than 90 in Ancient History, Legal Studies, History Extension, Studies of Religion II and Visual Arts. She has already been offered early entry to Law degrees at three universities.

But Mia said the best part of her HSC year was the satisfaction she felt after an act of service.

"The highlight of my year came in February when I organised donations for Aboriginal communities who were affected by flooding in Lismore and the surrounding areas," Mia said.

"I was following the disaster on social media through coverage by the Koori Mail, which is a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned newspaper that was coordinating a flood appeal.

"I emailed my year coordinator and our ATSI education support officer and said I wanted to organise for our school to contribute.

"Within a week, we had filled a bus with donations of food, baby items, medicines and other essentials and sent it to Lismore. It taught me that if I put my mind to something, I can make it happen. I think that's an important lesson because people can find it hard to know where to start to make change but it's in the community that big things happen."

In her HSC year, Mia has married her two passions: art and law reform and each has helped her discover herself and her place in the world.

Her visual arts body of work was selected for ARTEXPRESS. The multimodal piece examines the effects of colonialism and British imperialism, particularly on First Nations peoples. "I hope my art makes people think about colonialism in a different way, a way that's not the textbook version we read. My art teacher is big on art for change, for social justice, and I hope my work encourages people to think deeply about our history," she said.