HSC graduate Danijela Novakovic vividly recalls the feeling she had watching the first Sydney show after COVID-19 paused theatre productions.
"I remember seeing Frozen, and it was magical. Something was re-ignited," she said.
The student who finished Year 12 at Blakehurst High School this year watched performers in awe, wondering perhaps if she could be the one being applauded.
That desire has become more of a possible reality, after the skilled performing arts student of Kogarah was accepted into the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).
The teenager started training at age 12, learning the notes of musical theatre, contemporary and pop at ACTiv Elite Carlton.
"It was a really hard year balancing the HSC with my passion, but I set a goal for myself and I'm so glad I achieved it," Danijela said.
"My forte is singing - I've found my niche, but I also do dancing and acting. My goal is to become a triple threat.
"My dad and uncle are musically talented - they both play instruments and sing so I think the musical gene runs in the family."
For her major HSC performance she sang four songs - My Man from the movie Funny Girl, Fly Fly Away from Catch Me If You Can The Musical, Rolling in the Deep by Adele and No One Else from Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.
Danijela scored an ATAR of 94.85. "I got a 97 for music, so I think that played a big part," she said.
She was looking for a musical theatre course to do after school, in the year before she starts university.
"I went to the NIDA Open Day in June, and seeing what the course was about, I knew I wanted to get into it," she said.
"I sent a video of me singing, got a call back, met the main singing teacher and they offered me a place in the Diploma of Musical Theatre."
Her dream is to join a production company in the Australian theatre industry.
"I've always also been passionate about writing and English, so I want to study strategic communications and international studies UTS, so I can continue learning Italian," Danijela said.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.