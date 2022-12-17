St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley Public School receives $80,000 from the NSW Government

Oatley Public School will improve its school grounds thanks to a $80,000 NSW Government grant. Pupils are pictured with Oatley MP Mark Coure. Picture supplied

Oatley Public School has received $80,000 from the NSW Government under the 2022 Community Building Partnership Grant program.

