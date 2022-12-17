Oatley Public School has received $80,000 from the NSW Government under the 2022 Community Building Partnership Grant program.
This funding will assist the school with Stage 2 of the school's north site development plan, which will see the leveling of a sloped area of school grounds and the installation of retaining walls, drainage and synthetic grass.
Oatley MP Mark Coure says the funding highlights the importance of small community projects that enrich the lives of residents.
"Oatley Public School is a fantastic local school which prides itself on providing their students with the facilities that they deserve and I am thrilled that the school has received a share of this annual grant program," he said.
"I want to thank the Oatley P&C and Principal Debbie Hunter for their advocacy on this project and look forward to seeing the kids enjoy this brand new play space."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
