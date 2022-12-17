The Kogarah Storehouse thanks volunteers

More than 8000 people were helped by the Kogarah Storehouse this year by accessing its services.
During this time, with the rising cost of living, one of the most vital services offered was the distribution of food parcels, which was in greater demand as the number of people coming seeking assistance was growing fast.
Kogarah Storehouse provides free parcels of food for families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet. The food parcels contain staple groceries plus fresh food.
It is a distribution agent for Oz Harvest, Woolworths, Coles 2nd Bite, IGA Bexley, EWH Food Services, Nando's, Food Bank, who donate the food or provide it at low cost.
Storehouse General Manager Lala Noronha, said there have been many challenges in 2022.
"However, we have managed to provide so much help to so many people who have needed it," she said.
"This would not have been possible without the loyal and dedicated effort from quiet achievers - our volunteers, for whom we are so thankful."
The Kogarah Storehouse will be closed from December 19-January 23.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
