Bayside Council announces road closures of Bay Street at Brighton-Le-Sands in February 2023

By Eva Kolimar
December 17 2022 - 2:30pm
There will be some road closures on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands in February. Picture supplied

After extended negotiations, Transport for NSW has agreed to trial the closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, to traffic for three weekends in February 2023, and a further three weekends later in the year.

