After extended negotiations, Transport for NSW has agreed to trial the closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands, to traffic for three weekends in February 2023, and a further three weekends later in the year.
Bayside Council's Traffic Committee reviewed and endorsed the plan this week.
The closures are proposed from Friday night to Sunday night on February 10, 12, 17, 19, and 24-26.
"While this is primarily a road closure to create a safer, quieter environment for local businesses and community, we will also work with the local businesses to encourage outdoor trading and with local organisations and community groups interested in utilising the space to showcase their activities, local talent or arts and crafts," Bayside Council Mayor Christina Curry said.
"The closure of Bay Street will also allow our local businesses to expand their trading footprint to create a wonderful entertainment and dining experience."
Two mobile parklets will be installed to expand the outdoor eating footprint along Bay Street and some temporary festoon lighting. These modular designed accessible parklets feature garden beds and seating. Parklets provide a place to stop, relax and enjoy some takeaway food.
The Bay Street closure aims to make the are safer and pedestrian friendly by creating a pedestrian mall, as well as being a traffic calming device to address hooning concerns.
"This is wonderful news, we know our community is fed up with the hooning and anti-social behaviour that occurs in Brighton, especially on weekends," said Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said.
Following the closures, Transport for NSW and Council will review the process and determine the future dates for the mid-year closures.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
