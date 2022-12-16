5Sports at Endeavour Sports High School will have a new indoor sports centre and upgraded main playing field thanks to a $2.79 million state government grant.
The Caringbah sports facility is shared by the school and the general community.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said the new project would enable accessible, all-weather participation, and create more opportunities for women, older people and people with disability.
"The funding boost will also replace the main playing field with a multi-sport synthetic surface that will meet playing and safety standards for football, rugby league, rugby union, Australian Rules and hockey," she said.
The government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund provides grants between $1 million and $5 million for new or upgraded sport facilities.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the program prioritises projects that provide inclusive and accessible facilities that enable more people to play sport.
"These projects will not only provide more opportunities for people to play sport, but they will also generate a local sports facility infrastructure boom, creating jobs and delivering an economic boost for the community," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.