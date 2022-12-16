St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

5Sports at Endeavour High School receives $2.79 million grant for indoor sports centre and upgraded playing field

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Endeavour High School students at the announcement by Minister for Sport Alister Henskens and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos. Picture supplied

