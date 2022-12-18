St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Vinnies to run new women's refuge being built in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
Premier Dominic Perrottet and state MPs Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos are given a rundown on the new Sutherland Shire refuge by project officials. Picture by Chris Lane

The state government is building a new women's refuge for women fleeing domestic violence in Sutherland Shire.

