The state government is building a new women's refuge for women fleeing domestic violence in Sutherland Shire.
The $2.5 million, purpose-built accommodation will be operated by St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies), who will also provide "wrap around support services" to help victims get back on their feet.
Premier Dominic Perrottet inspected progress on the project on December 16 with Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos.
The refuge is at the eastern end of the shire, but the location is not disclosed for the security of future residents.
The refuge will have six units for women, with shared facilities. Vinnies operates other refuges, which also accommodate children.
Mr Perrottet said the accommodation would be "homely and comfortable".
"This is incredibly important," he said.
"Across Australia, every 10 days a woman is killed in domestic and family violence.
"That's unacceptable, it's terrible and it has to stop.
"We need to provide as much care and support as we can, and building homes like this will make a real difference.
"It will give women confidence to women to leave those violent environments, but also to have those wrap-around services that Vinnies provides, which will make an enormous difference in getting them back on their feet.
Mr Perrottet said the government and Vinnies worked together to choose sites, based on demand.
Mr Speakman said there were at least three other refuges in the shire, two of which were run by Vinnies with government funding and Platform Nine, operated by Kingsway Community Church.
"There is a huge demand for this kind of accommodation and that's why, across the state, we are rolling out about 75 new refuges," he said.
Mr Speakman said women fleeing domestic violence not only needed somewhere to escape to, they also needed somewhere to rebuild their lives.
"This is more than bricks and mortar, this is also about providing wrap-around services," he said.
"The clients who come here will have complex needs. They may have mental health issues, other family issues, employment issues, other general health issues."
Ms Petinos said, "It's really important we understand no community is exempt from domestic violence".
"A few years ago I had one of our community members come into my office not knowing where to go or where to find support," she said.
"Facilities like this give women like those I have met, and those who have written to me, confidence to get out of their situations.
"The woman I saw that day was absolutely terrified - she didn't know how to start her journey and didn't know where to go."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
