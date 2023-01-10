Sleep-deprived residents at Miranda may be offered alternative accommodation to escape the noise from a 24-hour roadworks storage compound.
Transport for NSW is considering the move and says residents are also being offered ear plugs, sleep sound machines and Bluetooth eye mask / headbands.
The compound next to Sylvania Road between Kingsway and Pinnacle Street, is being used for the Heathcote Road bridge duplication and the upgrading of Linden Street, Sutherland.
The site, which is in the middle of a residential area, is on the M6 road corridor and was a park before being fenced off for a roadworks compound.
During night works, big trucks arrive and dump their loads as frequently as every 10 minutes.
Adam Camilleri, who lives in an apartment block in Pinnacle Street with his daughter Maddison, eight, said they were being "bombarded" with noise from trucks, earth movers, generators and shouting workers.
The street was also illuminated by lighting from the site, he said.
Mr Camilleri said further noise was coming during the day from an adjoining apartment block construction site, he said.
Mr Camilleri said he had spoken to numerous people at Transport for NSW (TfNSW) about the compound noise and none had said anything about providing alternative accommodation, ear plugs and other equipment.
"Moving out wouldn't work for me," he said. "I work from home and have my office set up, so it's not just a matter of not sleeping here.
"What they should be doing is moving the facility out of a residential area into an industrial or commercial zone."
Mr Camilleri emailed Miranda MP Eleni Petinos about the situation.
"I have only had about three hours sleep in the last 48 hours," he wrote. "I am averaging a maximum of five hours sleep each night due to the constant noise surrounding me, which is unabating, and last night became completely overwhelming to the point I felt like I was having a breakdown.
"For the last number of weeks (I have lost count), my eight-year-old daughter and I have been kept up at night, every night and generally until about 3am."
TfNSW said in a statement, "We strongly value the input of all local residents and will continue to work with them to minimise disruptions and deliver the best outcomes for the community.
"TfNSW is reviewing the provision of alternative accommodation for residents affected by high noise levels.
"To assist with sleep disruption we are currently offering residents surrounding Pinnacle Street ear plugs, sleep sound machines and Bluetooth eye mask / headbands."
Ms Petinos said in a statement she had been listening to the feedback from residents impacted by the noise, and had raised their concerns with Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward.
"I am advised that TfNSW is reviewing the provision of alternative accommodation for residents affected by high noise levels and is currently offering measures to assist with sleep disruption to those impacted," she said.
"I understand that this is a difficult time for many in our community and thank these local residents for their patience. I am committed to working with Transport for NSW and local residents to ensure that they are supported during the delivery of this road project.
The compound was closed for two weeks over Christmas-New Year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
