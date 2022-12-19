Women's refuges at Arncliffe and Como are at capacity because of increased domestic violence, says a club boss who is co-ordinating assistance at Christmas.
Each Christmas for the last 27 years, staff at St George Leagues Club have donated toys and other gifts for the women and children in the two refuges.
However, the numbers escaping violent or potentially harmful relationships have grown so much, the board of directors decided the club should weigh in with extra help.
Chief financial officer Danny Robinson and chief of maintenance Peter Moody loaded up a truck with gifts and delivered them to the refuges on Friday.
The locations are kept secret for the protection of residents.
"This program has been running for 27 years," Mr Robinson said.
"Initially, our staff brought in donations but the club has joined in for the last couple of years because domestic violence has increased so much and both the refuges we have been supporting are at capacity levels,"
The gifts include hams and other food items, soft drinks, toys, movie vouchers for the teenagers and cosmetic packs and Coles Myer gift cards for the mothers."
"The mothers are sometimes reluctant to spend any money on themselves," Mr Robinson said.
"The beauty of the Coles Myer vouchers is they can be spent on a range of goods and petrol."
Mr Robinson said the club was very proud of the community program.
"Our industry has come in for a certain amount of publicity lately relating to gaming [debate over poker machine regulation]," he said.
"There haven't been many stories written about all the good things we do in the community.
Mr Robinson's time at the leagues club is drawing to a close after 48 years during which he has served for lengthy periods as chief financial officer and chief executive officer. He retires in March 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
