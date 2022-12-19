St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Leagues Club increases Christmas gifts to women's refuges at Como and Arncliffe

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 19 2022 - 1:00pm
St George Leagues Club chief executive Craig Epton (left), chief financial officer Danny Robinson, cellarman Tom Hewson and chief maintenance officer Peter Moody with hampers for women's refuges. Picture the Leader

Women's refuges at Arncliffe and Como are at capacity because of increased domestic violence, says a club boss who is co-ordinating assistance at Christmas.

