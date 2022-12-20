"From Lilli Pilli Seafood take away and Grind Espresso in Caringbah to the corporates of Woolworths and Mirconet, from individual families in Loftus to the local community at Greenhills, from our local council to NSW Health, from six churches between Illawong and Cronulla, and from Tradies to eight schools and pre-schools across the shire, all have combined to bring donations together to deliver in excess of 280 Christmas hampers for families comprising babies to seniors.