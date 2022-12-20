Community organisation Orana will provide more than 280 Christmas hampers to families who are struggling financially or facing other challenges thanks to hundreds of supporters across Sutherland Shire.
The Sutherland-based, not-for-profit organisation supports vulnerable shire residents in many ways throughout the year, but goes into over-drive at Christmas.
Executive officer Elizabeth O'Neill said this Christmas was "a truly massive effort".
"We received support from a wide range of sources including local schools and pre-schools, NSW Local Health District, Sutherland Shire Council staff, churches, clubs, local businesses, community organisations and individual families," she said.
"We also launched a 'Goods from your Hood' campaign to co-ordinate local street drives to gather donations from neighbours.
"From Lilli Pilli Seafood take away and Grind Espresso in Caringbah to the corporates of Woolworths and Mirconet, from individual families in Loftus to the local community at Greenhills, from our local council to NSW Health, from six churches between Illawong and Cronulla, and from Tradies to eight schools and pre-schools across the shire, all have combined to bring donations together to deliver in excess of 280 Christmas hampers for families comprising babies to seniors.
"None of this would be possible without the kindness and incredible generosity of the local community and support for staffing from our funding bodies, NSW Department of Communities and Justice and Sutherland Shire Council.
"The staff at Orana have been amazed at the generosity and so grateful for every donation, big or small, that helps us reach our goal of supporting families this Christmas."
The hampers are filled with a variety of items, including non-perishable food items, toys for children, and other essentials.
Ms O'Neill said the hampers provided more than practical assistance.
"For many families, it is a much-needed boost of hope and encouragement during a tough time," she said.
