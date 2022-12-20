St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Orana thanks community for donations providing 280 hampers for shire families

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 20 2022 - 11:30am
Orana staff and some of the many supporters, with Loftus Public School pupils Finn Wheelock and Matilda Summers holding one of the hampers that will be distributed. Picture by Chris Lane

Community organisation Orana will provide more than 280 Christmas hampers to families who are struggling financially or facing other challenges thanks to hundreds of supporters across Sutherland Shire.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

