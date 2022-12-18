St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Detailed design work to start on 34-space commuter car park at Como station

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:10am
Indicative artist's impression of the proposed car park, subject to detailed design. Picture supplied

Detailed design will start on a new 34-space commuter car park at Como station following the awarding of a contract by Transport for NSW.

