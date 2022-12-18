Detailed design will start on a new 34-space commuter car park at Como station following the awarding of a contract by Transport for NSW.
The government agency will partner with Stephen Edwards Construction on the project, which is planned for the north-western side of the station.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos thanked members of the community who provided feedback during the consultation period.
Ms Petinos said initial site investigations, including survey, service location and geotechnical investigations were due to take place in December and early 2023, during daytime hours.
"Main construction on site is expected to begin in mid-2023, but the work schedule has not been finalised and Transport for NSW will keep the community informed as the project progresses," she said.
The concept design can be viewed at: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/como-commuter-car-park
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.