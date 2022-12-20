Dozens of people in Sutherland Shire who are homeless or disadvantaged, along with residents who just want some company, will sit down to Christmas dinner in a car park.
Community organisation, One Meal - It Makes a Difference, will serve dinner at 4pm on Christmas Day in the council car park in Old Princes Highway, opposite Boyles Hotel.
One Meal provides dinner at Sutherland every Sunday, as well as at Miranda, Cronulla and Engadine on other set days each week.
Fortuitously, Christmas Day falls on Sunday this year because the traditional John Franklin Christmas Lunch at Sutherland is not being held because the Entertainment Centre hasn't reopened and no other available venue is big enough to accommodate the numbers, which had grown to 500-600 before the pandemic.
One Meal's Sutherland Shire co-ordinator Ruth Brown said it was possible they might be "'inundated" with people who would normally attend the John Franklin lunch.
"We won't know till the day," she said.
About 40 people lined up in cold, windy weather for the One Meal dinner in the Sutherland car park last Sunday.
Peter, who needs a mobility scooter to get around after suffering a stroke, was pleased there would be a Christmas Day dinner.
"A lot of services close at this time of the year," he said.
"The food here is good and they are flexible and generous in their approach."
Sue, another patron, said, "I am glad they are having dinner on Christmas Day, otherwise I would be on my own".
"I come for the socialising, the company," she said.
"I live on my own, and my family live away.
"I have good neighbours, but you need to have social outlets as well.
"I have only been here a short time today and I have already spoken to half a dozen people.
"There are some people here who are homeless, but it is also a place for social interaction."
Sunday's dinner was chicken curry, rice and veges, donated and prepared by The Prince hotel at Kirrawee, donated pastries, muffins, fruit cake and fresh fruit.
There were more muffins and some mini fruit cakes for patrons to take home.
Ms Brown said all One Meal services this week at the four venues would be Christmas themed.
About 50-60 people are normally catered for at Miranda each Tuesday, about 20 at Engadine on Wednesdays - it started only two months ago - and about 25 at Cronulla on Thursdays.
The number each week at Sutherland is usually 40-50.
If it's raining, they move across the road under shop awnings.
A total of 25-30 volunteers are involved each week in providing services at the four sites from a One Meal van.
Ms Brown said Feros Group hotels The Prince and Highfield Caringbah, and Diggers Miranda, were among "wonderful" supporters of services.
The John Franklin Christmas Lunch, which was started by the Catholic and Anglican churches in Sutherland in 2001, was not held for the last two years due to the pandemic and more bad luck struck this year with the normal venue, the Entertainment Centre, not due to reopen until late January.
Volunteers were advised in November, "Regrettably, we have been unable to find a venue big enough and with the kitchen facilities we need to be able to hold the Christmas Lunch this year".
"As well, Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday and many of the venues we considered, which are much smaller than the Entertainment Centre, are already booked for church services.
"Hopefully next year the Sutherland Entertainment Centre will be available and we can once again host a special Christmas Lunch."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
