One Meal to serve up dinner on Christmas Day in Sutherland car park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:52pm, first published 6:50pm
Ruth Brown, One Meal's Sutherland Shire co-ordinator, serves up dinner for Peter in the council car park at Sutherland on Sunday. Picture the Leader

Dozens of people in Sutherland Shire who are homeless or disadvantaged, along with residents who just want some company, will sit down to Christmas dinner in a car park.

