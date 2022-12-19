St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: A Christmas message

December 20 2022 - 8:30am
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris. Picture supplied

On behalf of councillors and council staff, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I hope you enjoy this festive time of year with well-deserved relaxation, fun and activities with your family and friends. I also hope you have a safe summer, particularly on the roads and by the water.

