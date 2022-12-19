Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: A Christmas message

On behalf of councillors and council staff, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I hope you enjoy this festive time of year with well-deserved relaxation, fun and activities with your family and friends. I also hope you have a safe summer, particularly on the roads and by the water.
The end of year is a time when we can take a break from our busy lives and our endless to-do lists. You might be even busier now than ever with family celebrations or with work. But it's also a time to take a pause and take stock of what the past year has taught us and evaluate what we'd like next year to look like, to plan and write down some goals to achieve.
This year we have felt a little more sense of normalcy coming out of the past two years of the peaks of the pandemic and lockdowns. Council staff were very excited to finally host the Magic of Christmas festival again after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It was so lovely to see the community coming together to have some fun and family time. And we have more great summer festivals lined up so we can be together again, mixing and celebrating as a community.
I acknowledge this may be a lonely time of year for some of those in our community so in the Christmas spirt, I encourage you to check in on people on their own or your friends, family and neighbours who have found this year challenging.
A small gesture of kindness goes a long way. Please take care of yourselves, your families, friends, and neighbours. We will see you in 2023 for a great year ahead.
