A new council park with a fitness and relaxation focus has opened at Kirrawee.
The park at 168 Oak Road, across the railway bridge from the train station, has a fitness equipment area, loop path for small bikes and scooters, shade structure, seating, lawn area and new lighting.
There is also a multi-purpose area for potential community use such as a community garden.
The park does not include a children's playground.
Sutherland Shire Council said earlier the design was shaped by community consultation "as well as council's commitment to deliver diverse recreational opportunities for local residents, given the close proximity to two nearby parks which feature children's play equipment."
The park is yet to be officially named, but the Aboriginal name, Yumbayumba Park has been proposed to the Geographical Names Board.
Yumbayumba, meaning Sulphur Crested or White Cockatoo in Dharawal language, was selected to reflect fauna significant to the area, and was supported by La Perouse Gujaga Foundation and the council's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Sub-Committee
The council bought the property for $3 million in 2019 following community outrage over a proposal for a boarding house on the site.
The project was delayed by the pandemic.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the new facility "provides local residents with a greater diversity of open spaces and facilities to choose from, complementing existing recreational areas already on offer in Kirrawee at Biddy Giles Park and Flora Street Reserve".
"As local residents wind down over the festive period, they will have even greater choice of quality outdoor spaces to enjoy during the break," he said.
The council also completed an upgrade of the Glencoe Street, Sutherland playground ahead of the Christmas holidays.
The project included installing new play equipment, exercise equipment, extended bike pathways and walking track.
