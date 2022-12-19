St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$2.7m upgrade of Bellingara Netball Courts completed by Sutherland Shire Councilr

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
The Bellingara complex has nine new courts. Picture supplied

A $2.7 million upgrade at Bellingara Netball Courts has been completed by Sutherland Shire Council.

