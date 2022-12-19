A $2.7 million upgrade at Bellingara Netball Courts has been completed by Sutherland Shire Council.
The project delivered nine new, competition-standard courts, courtside lighting and improvements to accessibility.
The facilities are being used in Sutherland Shire Netball Association's summer evening competition.
Association president Karen Salter thanked the council and acknowledged the collaborative approach to delivering the project.
"Our appreciation of the work involved in this project extends through all levels of council, from funding approval to the design team, open space assets team, the project management team and sport services," she said.
"Without councillor support, all staff pillars of council and the association working together, we would not have achieved this successful result and the courts we are playing on today."
There have been other recent upgrades to seating, fencing, drainage, PA system and lighting.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
