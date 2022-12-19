Port Hacking High School's standout HSC student of the year is vice-captain Grace Ryan, an 2022 All-Round Achiever.
She scored results in the highest bands across her full 11 units of study.
A legacy public speaking champion and youth parliamentarian, Grace got a Band 6 in English Advanced, Legal Studies, Modern History, Society and Culture, and Drama, with a top band E4 in Extension 1 English.
Her Personal Interest Project in Society and Culture was given a high distinction from the Society and Culture Association. In 2022, a total of 12 high distinctions were given from 4622 candidates.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
