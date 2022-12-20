Highland Property Group seal the deal for record Kurnell sale

Highland Property Group has notched up another win for 2022, recording a suburb record sale for Kurnell.
It reported on its Facebook page, having sealed the deal on 146-148 Prince Charles Parade, Kurnell for an impressive $6.1 million.
Describing the site, Highland said it was "unparalleled in terms of position, privacy and possibilities".
"Occupying a magnificent 2,864sqm level block, it offers truly incredible potential for inspired builders and developers to make their mark," the team said on the site.
"As a result of our tailored and exclusive marketing campaign, we were able to attract a number of genuine and highly qualified buyers which achieved a phenomenal result for one of Kurnell's larger landholdings."
To cheak out Highland Property Group's other listings visit highlandproperty.com.au.
