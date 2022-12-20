Christmas car for lucky Riverwood Plaza shopper

Riverwood resident Fong Peng Chow was treated to an early and completely unexpected Christmas gift over the weekend ... a brand new MG3 Excite.
On Saturday [December 17], Fong Peng was the lucky shopper drawn from a barrel of more than 22,000 entries to Riverwood Plaza's Giant Christmas Giveaway.
Entering the competition couldn't have been easier. Shoppers received a draw entry by spending $20 or more at one of the Plaza's specialty retail stores.
Fong Peng' store of choice was Budget Beaters.
The stunning MG3 Excite came compliments of Peninsula Motor Group at Condell Park.
Valued at $20,490, the 2022 metallic sky silver auto hatchback hatch was complete with alloy wheels, sports body kit, sat nav, bluetooth media, Apple Carplay and a seven year warranty.
