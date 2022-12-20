St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Christmas car for lucky Riverwood Plaza shopper

December 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Riverwood Plaza Marketing Co-ordinator Stephen Clarke, Budget Beaters manager Kylie, Fong Peng Chow and her daughter, and Peninsula Motor Group's Gerard Vijay.

Riverwood resident Fong Peng Chow was treated to an early and completely unexpected Christmas gift over the weekend ... a brand new MG3 Excite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.