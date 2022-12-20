St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Civic Disability Services literacy program graduates celebrate

By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Participants in a literacy program run by Civic Disability Services graduated from their class recently. Picture supplied

They might be older than your average HSC student but this group did not shy away from showing the same energetic ambition in the classroom, for their end of year program at Civic Disability Services.

