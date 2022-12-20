They might be older than your average HSC student but this group did not shy away from showing the same energetic ambition in the classroom, for their end of year program at Civic Disability Services.
The academic achievements of a group of adults was celebrated in the Civic Hub, which was launched to improve literacy skills for people with disability.
They were no extended essays required in this lesson, but a back-to-basics skillset that revealed everyone, regardless of ability, could shine to their potential.
Participants learn about words - what they mean, how to write them and how to use them. They learn about verbs, adjectives, nouns, colours, and sentence formation, with the support of boards and letter magnets.
It is all part of a literacy program that was championed by support worker Jeanette Cabrera, who has been part of the Civic team for more than 30 years.
She started her career in the disability sector managing a Semi Independent Living Skills Program, supporting five clients with individual programs that included cooking, money management, travel training, cleaning procedures and personal care.
But she wanted more for them. She saw an avenue to take enthusiastic participant further - into life and skills training.
Since 2018, she has poured her passion into introducing engaging programs including the literacy program, that enables participants to learn in a fun and interactive environment.
The program began March at Civic's Masonic Hub, with six people joining, meeting each Friday for one and a half hours. It proved popular, and it grew to include members from Civic's New Era and Liverpool hubs. There are now up to 16 people taking part.
"It's a diverse group - all with varying skills levels and abilities," Ms Cabrera said. "We include everyone, and they are so enthusiastic and excited to come to class each week and put the effort in."
She said the program focused a lot on confidence building, so participants could improve their communication skills.
"We always start the class with alphabet work and writing out our names," Ms Cabrera said.
"This consistency is proving to be successful. Learning to write your name, reciting the alphabet and forming small sentences are big steps for some of our participants. They are so proud of themselves. Everyone is so responsive and tries really hard."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.